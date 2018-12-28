Illinois dioceses have no excuse for keeping priest sex abuse secret

I was born, raised and educated as a Catholic. I am appalled at the stance taken by church leaders with regard to the possible cases of sexual abuse by a large number of practicing priests in Illinois.

No matter what Archbishop Cupich or any of his aides declare, there is simply no defense for the current state of affairs. The Catholic Church has failed to obey its own precepts. The alleged abuses go back as far as 1992, and what has the church done to combat them? Removed the priests from their parishes, put them in retreat homes and suspended their right to administer the sacraments?

With the latest report by Attorney General Lisa Madigan, it is hard to believe that the church has reported all the incidents of abuse in the Chicago diocese. As a Catholic, it is hard for me to consider adhering to the guidance and direction of people who fail to follow their own advice. And instead of trying to get their own affairs in order, they spend their time trying to defend their actions and position. No matter what they proclaim, one case of abuse, reported or not, is one too many. When the numbers soar into triple digits, it is inexcusable.

It is now time for the state to step in and investigate, punish those who have committed these crimes and incarcerate offenders as they would anyone not protected by a collar.

Daniel Pupo, Orland Park

Walk your talk on taxation, Mr. Pritzker

Before the gubernatorial election, my civics students at Back of the Yards College Prep examined the various statements from both candidates about progressive and flat taxation. These 16- and 17-year-olds were skeptical about the claims from Gov. Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker, and whether they would enact policies beneficial to working families. In particular, they doubted that rich people would tax themselves enough to properly fund our schools and colleges.

We computed the amount the state would get by taxing the actual wealth of the 10 wealthiest Illinoisans instead of their annual incomes. Needless to say, it is a breathtaking amount, nearly equal to the annual budget of the City of Chicago or the Chicago Public Schools. Enough to provide nurses, librarians, counselors and social workers at every Chicago public school and also provide free housing for CPS’ 15,000 homeless students.

There are ways to raise this money. Four of the 10 richest people in the state are J.B. Pritzker, his brother Tom and two sisters, Penny and Jean. The entire family could support a truly progressive taxation model that used their wealth to lift the state out of financial crisis and substantially improve the lives of millions.

If we aim to have a state government that improves the standard of life for the next generation, then the profane wealth that has accrued to the top echelon of earners must be redistributed to the most vulnerable among us. As my students say, J.B. must now “walk it like he talks” — tax himself and his brethren at rates that will actually make a difference in the lives of ordinary people.

Jackson Potter, Brighton Park