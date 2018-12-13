I’m with you, Rahm, but not when it comes to a gas tax hike

Rahm Emanuel has been an outstanding mayor, but I disagree with his call for a substantial gasoline tax increase.

Yes, we need money for infrastructure repairs, but the gas tax is so regressive; it hurts the poorest and most vulnerable population the most. People have to drive to work and school and to shop — it’s not a choice. There have to be other ways to raise revenue that are more equitable and fair.

Emanuel’s support of a constitutional amendment to alter public employee is a crucial part of this, as well. We can’t have all tax increases going to fill an endless hole. Some pension promises were too generous and the state simply cannot afford them. Money is needed for infrastructure and education, and taxes cannot be increased enough to cover it all. Compromises must be made on all sides.

Carol Kraines, Deerfield

The kindness of strangers

My son’s mother-in-law’s dad, Ken, is 93 and has been in hospice for several months. His daughter, Cheryl, wanted to give him a treat recently and take him out for a steak dinner, which he loves. So she made a reservation at Outback in Orland Park for Ken, her sister and herself. She mentioned that it was for her dad, who was in hospice.

Ken had a great time, even had a martini. When they were finished, Cheryl asked for the check. The server said that there would be no check. Ken was moved to tears and called for the owner to come to the table to thank him. Ken then told him about being a Marine in World War II and how he fought at Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

Just wanted to let everyone know there are indeed some very nice people in this world.

Don Kolkebeck, Oak Lawn