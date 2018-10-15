Nothing will change if J.B. Pritzker is elected governor

Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrat J.B. Pritzker met in a debate last Tuesday at the Sun-Times. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The Sun-Times endorses J.B. Pritzker for governor? Really? Cowards, you are.

Nothing in the mess that is Illinois will change for the better if there is no check on House Speaker Mike Madigan and his stranglehold on politics in Springfield. Pritzker will be his toady.

I am a lifetime Chicago resident and retired veteran. I’ve earned all the money I will ever earn. Now I watch my property taxes go up every year, and if I request a reassessment of my taxes, the Cook County assessor’s office ignores me. I could go to a tax appeals law firm to seek a reduction, but the firm takes a third off the top. Funny how Madigan’s side scam is the lucrative business of reassessing property taxes that were poorly evaluated at the outset.

Pritzker, meanwhile, is mum about the specifics of the changes he would make to the state’s income tax. I guess he hasn’t gotten his marching orders from Madigan yet.

Rigid partisan party politics is a scourge in our country and death to our state. Your endorsement of Pritzker does nothing to bring the changes Illinois wants and needs.

John F. Dzurak Jr, Homewood

Pritzker ducks tax details

The biggest problem facing Illinois right now clearly is its unsustainable debt, driven by an unsustainable pensions system. I have not heard J.B. Pritzker say one thing about either, except to promote a progressive income tax on the wealthy.

He says he won’t raise taxes on anyone else, but once a progressive income tax is in place, it will be much easier to raises taxes on everyone.

The best thing about Bruce Rauner being governor is that he makes the Democrats work harder to ruin our state.

Larry Craig, Wilmette

Endorsement is foolish

Your endorsement of J.B. Pritzker for governor is foolish. You are endorsing the last four decades of Mike Madigan’s rule by falling for J.B. and his pandering. Shame.

Jim Traub, Monticello