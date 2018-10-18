ENDORSEMENT: Fred Crespo for Illinois House in the 44th District

Democratic incumbent Fred Crespo likes to cross party lines, at least back home in his northwest suburban district, working with local mayors — many of them Republican — to produce what he calls “deliverables.”

“I’m not that partisan,” he said with a shrug in an endorsement interview. “I work with both sides.”

Most recently, Crespo worked to secure more business for Schaumburg’s convention center and Renaissance Hotel — and helped win a full tollway interchange at Barrington Road in Hoffman Estates. He helped arrange financial assistance for construction of a much-needed Alexian Brother’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Hoffman Estates.

Crespo has represented the 44th District for 11 years, and we see no reason he shouldn’t go on. He is endorsed. Also running is Republican Katy Dolan Baumer, the Hanover Township clerk, who first took on Crespo two years ago and lost.

