Earlier this year, an aide to House Speaker Mike Madigan lost his job after state Rep. Deb Conroy raised a serious charge of inappropriate conduct involving him.
The #MeToo movement had hit Springfield, and Conroy — though long considered a Madigan loyalist — called the Speaker out.
In her personal life, this has been a rough year for Conroy. In June, she donated a kidney to her ex-husband. She remains an involved and effective legislator, however, especially in fighting for issues of particular importance to women.
We endorse Conroy, a state representative since 2013, over Republican Gordon “Jay” Kinzler, a surgeon and member of the Glen Ellyn Park Board.
