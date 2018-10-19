ENDORSEMENT: Michelle Mussman for Illinois House in the 56th District

Sometimes the district defines the legislator.

Michelle Mussman tends closely to the practical needs of her politically moderate northwest suburban district, knowing the voters like to see her around and have little interest in partisan squabbles. We believe she has the temperament and grasp of issues to be a more prominent thoughtful leader in Springfield, but legislators from swing districts like to keep their politics close to home.

Most recently, Mussman, whom we endorse, helped pass a bill requiring tough new verification standards to weed out people who don’t qualify for Medicaid, and she gets credit for a law holding universities more accountable for preventing and handling sexual violence on campus.

She is being challenged by Republican Jillian Rose Bernas, a Schaumburg Township District Library trustee.

