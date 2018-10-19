ENDORSEMENT: Stephanie A. Kifowit for Illinois House in the 84th District

The Republican strategy in this race has been to drag House Speaker Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, into it.

Incumbent Rep. Stephanie A. Kifowit has been a highly effective legislator, and an extremely centrist Democrat, so about all that’s left for her critics is to bemoan that she has “supported” the unpopular Madigan.

In reality, Kifowit, a former Marine who served more than nine years on the Aurora City Council, has shown an independent streak, voting against budgets put forth by Democrats and for a property tax freeze. She understands the issues thoroughly — and she understands the strengths and limitations of the proposed solutions. We endorse Kifowit for a third term.

She is opposed by Patty Smith, a paralegal and resident of Aurora who once was named her city’s Volunteer of the Year.

