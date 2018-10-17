ENDORSEMENT: Chris Nybo for Illinois Senate in the 24th District

When a Republican takes a stand for saner gun laws, which takes courage even in moderately Republican suburban districts, we applaud him. And when he does so in a way that minimizes any substantial burden on small businesses, true to his party’s priorities, we respect his negotiating skills.

State Sen. Chris Nybo of Elmhurst did just that earlier this year when he worked with Democrat Sen. Don Harmon to produce a bill creating a state certification for gun shops. The aim of the bill, which Gov. Bruce Rauner unfortunately has vowed to veto, is to hold careless and corrupt gun dealers accountable while respecting Second Amendment rights.

We endorse Chris Nybo over Democrat Suzanne “Suzy” Glowiak, an engineer and former Western Springs trustee.

RELATED

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com