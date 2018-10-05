When families are in pain, it’s not time for posturing

Police officer Jason Van Dyke (L) is lead away at the Leighton Criminal Court in Chicago, October 5, 2018 following the guilty verdict for fatally shooting a black teen. (Photo by Antonio PEREZ / POOL / AFP)

My heart goes out to the family of Jason Van Dyke, for their lives have been torn apart. This sympathy is as real as the sympathy I had and have for Laquan McDonald’s family.

The celebrations and political posturing should be tempered to reflect the reality of pain of the families.

My uncle was shot in the head by armed robbers when I was young. I overheard the phone call my parents received that night.

Karen Walaszek, West Town

Help our veterans

Just on Friday, I was driving in my car and, at a stoplight in Wheaton, a dedicated volunteer from the Veterans Christian Network came up and asked me to support homeless veterans and their families.

The group’s small flyer noted:

· 13 percent of veterans are homeless.

· Women veterans with children are the fastest growing demographic.

· 2.4 million have served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

We have a $70 billion defense budget. We have been involved in wars all over the globe for decades with no outcomes. Many veterans sadly, are homeless. Daily we hear of disturbing conditions at veteran hospitals and nursing homes all over the country.

What a misguided nation that leaves its veterans and “taxpaying citizens’ donations” to provide proper care to its veterans. I am embarrassed and appalled that we (our government) can’t do more as nation. We’re ready to police the world and make it safe for democracy without sparing any cost, but we can’t find the funds to support our most worthy citizens — veterans.

Dennis Terdy, Glen Ellyn

Terrible stain

Simply put, even the three blind mice could find the cheese. A least, they searched for it, unlike the Republicans who basically joked that they looked, because President Donald Trump said he would have an investigation. This is a terrible stain on the FBI, the search for truth, or an non-partial judiciary.

Scott R. Zuhr, Park Ridge

Slap in the face

During the second debate, Gov. Bruce Rauner stated that he didn’t inherit his money, has had “real jobs” and worked for teachers and law enforcement officials to help invest their pension money. I was a teacher in the CPS for 35 years and to hear Rauner indicate that he has helped teachers is a monumental slap in the face.

Since he began his first run for governor back in 2013, Rauner has made it quite clear that public service unions, such as teachers unions. were a target of his. His outspoken support of the Janus case and its subsequent verdict indicate that his prime objective was to break these unions opening the door to lower wages, benefits and pensions for their members.

At a time when teachers across the country are trying to improve their situations, Rauner is supporting a Supreme Court decision which serves only to weaken the membership’s bargaining position. During the debate Rauner looked at J.B. Pritzker and said “shame on you” and “that’s a lie” (with regard to a claim made by Pritiker). As a former public union member (now retired), I would look you in the eye, governor, and utter those same remarks.

Daniel Pupo, Orland Park