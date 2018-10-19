ENDORSEMENT: Jim Durkin for Illinois House in the 82nd District

In May, House Republican leader Jim Durkin implored lawmakers to keep up the bipartisan momentum that had finally delivered a state budget after three years.

“When we respect the priorities of both sides, we can accomplish great things,” Durkin, of Western Springs, said then. That’s politics speaking, of course, but Illinois’ fiscal and economic problems will take both parties to fix. Durkin’s push to get GOP colleagues on board with a bipartisan budget is the single biggest reason he deserves re-election.

We endorse Durkin over Democratic challenger Tom Chlystek, an engineer and alderman on the Darien City Council.

