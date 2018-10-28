In Chicago, those with clout are above the law

In this July 3, 2018, file photo from a surveillance video provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Cook County Circuit Judge Joseph Claps, left, looks down at an object he allegedly dropped in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Claps was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited area. On Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, Claps was acquitted after a judge ruled the video did not prove the object that fell from Claps' jacket was a firearm. (Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Mary Mitchell’s column about how Judge Joseph Claps was acquitted of having a gun fall out of his suit coat while walking in a courthouse corridor is totally on point in showing that in Chicago, those with clout are indeed above the law. What a sham — on-duty deputies who have to run to their supervisors to ask if a judge can carry a gun in court, the presiding judge stating that no one was sure Judge Claps had dropped an actual firearm, and Claps’ lawyers saying it could have been a squirt gun. Did they expect any reasonable and competent presiding judge to buy that nonsense? Justice was truly blind in this case.

Gerald White, Dubuque, Iowa

Illegal tax evasion

“That makes me smart.” This was Donald Trump’s comment when Hillary said he doesn’t pay his taxes. Thanks to the New York Times we now know his tax avoidance was actually illegal tax evasion. A dummy corporation, All County Building Supply & Maintenance, was set up to evade inheritance taxes. By creating inflated phony invoices this entity passed money, evading taxes, to Fred Trump’s heirs, including Donald. Now we will find out whether the IRS, run by Trump’s minions, will prosecute.

Lee Knohl, Evanston

Act responsibly



Social media need to accept responsibility and act responsibly because they are de facto news outlets, although second-hand. They need to be held to the same journalistic standards that obtain for newspapers, radio and TV stations, and Internet news outlets like Pro Publica, BuzzFeed, Vox Media, etc. We also need readers to be more responsible, to consider the reliability of sources, and to crosscheck information. Our country and its institutions are being systematically attacked and weakened by propagandists, both domestic and foreign.

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton

The FBI and Trump



Hey, Donald Trump, I thought you had contempt for the FBI. Well, aren’t they the ones who caught the alleged bomber in Florida? So then they are a good organization, right?

Oh, I’m sorry, they’re only bad when it’s something against you, right?

Edwina Jackson, Longwood Manor