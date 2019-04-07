Kim Foxx, do your job and give Chicago some answers on Jussie Smollett

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a February 2019 news conference in Chicago. The Chicago police union's president alleges that Foxx interfered with the probe of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett. | AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Mystery, rumors, and innuendo. Nobody knows the truth, and the people who elected Kim Foxx as Cook County state’s attorney deserve answers.

Foxx was elected for one reason only: She wasn’t Anita Alvarez, the former state’s attorney who famously botched the handling of the Jason Van Dyke/Laquan McDonald case.

Fueled by citizen anger of supposed favoritism toward the police by Alvarez, Foxx was swept into office like everyone else in Illinois: full of words and promise. What we didn’t know was that Foxx is just like every other corrupt Illinois politician, ready, willing, and able to throw aside the duties of her position.

The big question surrounding Foxx and the Jussie Smollett investigation is, why? Why would Foxx risk obvious backlash in such a high profile case? Is she unqualified to lead that office? Was she paid off? Was it a favor to someone high up?

This is Chicago after all, where everyone’s hand is in everyone’s back pocket. The whispers about Foxx’s ties are one of the reasons that conspiracy theories surfaced. Foxx must go.

Scot Sinclair, Third Lake

Let Illinois workers invest in Illinois

With all of the problems plaguing the state of Illinois, finding revenue is undeniably a major part of an eventual solution. Maybe it is time to consider the huge drain of worker wages that leaves the state every pay period via 401(k) contributions.

Letting these huge investment dollars leave Illinois without providing 401(k) investors the opportunity to keep their dollars in their backyard is just plain stupid.

There are 401(k) funds that allow employees to invest specifically in South America, Europe, Asia, and some even specific to a country, a Vietnam fund, for example. So why are employees in Illinois not offered a complement of state funds that keep their money in Illinois? I’m sure the Wall Street wizards can work out the fund structures. These would be professionally managed funds, completely separate of any state involvement. It is conceivable that the state has the right to mandate that Illinois corporations offering 401(k) retirement plans also offer “Illinois funds” as an option.

If there are any obstructions to such a provision, now would be a good time for our congressional representatives to bring this up in Washington, as 401(k) changes are now being debated.

Keeping our money in Illinois will help to create jobs, increase home values and produce the revenue we need. They may be one tool that Gov. J.B. Pritzker should consider.

Charles Kreidl, Downers Grove

Trump getting a free pass on hateful rhetoric

I don’t understand why President Donald Trump hasn’t been formally censured yet for his dangerous, fascist rhetoric against our press, that has contributed to the rise of violence and domestic terrorism. Why aren’t we sounding the alarm and treating this like the national security threat that it is?

Far-right domestic terrorism is growing, and these individuals are very open about being inspired by Trump. The man who sent bombs to news outlets, and to the people the president attacks was very clear about how Trump’s rhetoric inspired him to act violently.

Trump continues to attack our free press, spread negativity about migrants, Democrats, and others. I urge Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and my representative, Jan Schakowsky to take these threats seriously.

Trump must be held accountable for his behavior now.

Stephanie McNeely, Rogers Park