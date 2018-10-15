ENDORSEMENT: Kimberly Neely DuBuclet for Metropolitan Water Reclamation District

In this race for one of the two unexpired two-year seats on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District board, we endorse Kimberly Neely DuBuclet, a state representative from 2011 to 2013 who now is director of legislative and community affairs for the Chicago Park District. Her background in government makes her the stronger candidate.

DuBuclet, who said she was motivated to run after witnessing the Trump administration’s efforts to decimate the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, plans to reduce the amount of water going into the system by being a strong advocate for conservation education. She also believes the MWRD should spearhead efforts to beautify Chicago area waterways.

Also running is Green Party candidate Rachel Wales.

