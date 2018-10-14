In the course of meeting with candidates for Cook County Board, we heard how people in other districts go to Democrat Larry Suffredin of Evanston when they want to get something done.
Suffredin is a thoughtful, active and sensible commissioner who always seems to be at the heart of important county initiatives, from creating an independent Cook County Health and Hospitals System board to increasing the minimum wage to $13 by 2020.
He also is a strong voice for protecting the county’s forest preserves. He receives our endorsement over Republican Chris J. Hanusiak, a Niles village trustee.
