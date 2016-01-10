Laura Washington: A long, ineffective history of police reform

A “severely critical” internal audit of the agency that investigates police misconduct found an “almost total lack of supervision of investigators and control of cases,” according to an article in The Chicago Reporter.

Half the cases involving police shootings were “misfiled and effectively lost,” the audit found, along with a backlog of 1,900 cases dating back six years. None had been investigated.

The length of an average investigation was 224.3 days, termed “an intolerably long time.”

Authorities received about 2,500 complaints of police use of excessive force each year; 6 or 7 percent are sustained.

It sounds like new, troubling details about the Independent Police Review Agency, now at the center of a national firestorm since revelations in the police killing of Lequan McDonald.

Not. The article, “OPS Draws Complaints of Insensitivity,” was published in October 1982. It detailed the failings of IPRA’s predecessor, then charged with policing the police.

Three decades later, Chicago is reeling in a furor over police misconduct. Investigations still drag on for months, even years.

Families of the victims of police shootings say their complaints go unheeded. Investigations seem tainted by bias, if not outright cover-ups.

The thin blue line that hides police corruption has never faded. In 1982, the community knew. The audits, investigations, reports, and officials knew.

Aurie Pennick knew. In 1982, Pennick was a fellow at the Chicago Community Trust. She has recently served as executive director of Citizens Alert, a respected police watchdog group.

“OPS should be independent. It should be accountable to the people and not the Police Department,” she told the Reporter back then. “It is not working.”

It’s still not working, 33 years later.

Things happened. In 1984 Mayor Harold Washington appointed Pennick and other community advocates to the Chicago Police Board, which recommended the hiring of Fred Rice, the city’s the first African American Police Superintendent.

“Under Mayor Washington and Supt. Rice there was a major (though not well publicized) attempt at police reform,” she recalls today. “Much of his effort was thwarted by FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) — which made many racialized attacks against him; including referring to him as ‘Fried Rice.’ ”

In 2007, Mayor Richard M. Daley replaced the long-discredited OPS with IPRA. After years of foot dragging by city, county and federal investigators, Chicago has finally acknowledged — and paid dearly — for decades of police torture of African-American suspects.

Now, once again, there are calls for reform.

I asked Pennick about the city’s current crisis. “Much of what I see and hear now is basically — deja vu all over again – AGAIN!” she wrote in an email.

Today Pennick is an accomplished attorney and executive director of the Field Foundation, which funds community based programs and anti-violence initiatives.

Will it be a different this time? “In my humble opinion in order to have long-standing institutional criminal justice and police accountability reforms — the system itself has to change not just the people in them,” Pennick responded.

She noted that July marks the 50th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King’s move to Chicago’s West Side. In 1966, he came to highlight the grim poverty and rampant discrimination faced by African Americans here.

I hold tight to King’s iconic assurance that change can come: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.”

