LETTERS: A historic assembly of women is seeking public office

As a befitting punctuation to the March to the Polls’ Women’s demonstration held in Chicago on Jan. 20, in less than 50 days the March primary ballot will reflect an historic assembly of women seeking public office.

From the top of the ticket for lieutenant governor to Cook County commissioners and judicial candidates, women are emerging as policy makers seeking to advance platforms steeped in the preservation of civil liberties, social justice, equity and universal quality of life issues.

While women are no stranger to leadership, the current climate has birthed the perfect storm for an energized empowerment movement and broad amalgamation towards change.

There are 13 women serving on the Chicago City Council; three on the Cook County Board of Commissioners; 62 in Illinois General Assembly and 106 in the United States Congress.

Without question, reform and parity should be banners that all persons (taxpayers) are motivated to champion and protect. During the women’s march, both men and women, young and old, black, brown and white caucused collectively for change and greater civic engagement. Regardless of where you may live, work or play — we all feel the effects of crime; we all are impacted by overly burdensome (or flawed) tax system; we all suffer when jobs vacant our state; and we all deserve equal protection under the law. Thus, we need leaders that will uphold the principle of government for the people, by the people.

As citizens, it is not only our right it our obligation to be engaged participants in the electoral process. We also must research the candidates, study the roles of the offices, attend candidate forums and most importantly we must march to the polls and VOTE.

Keiana Barrett. South Shore

Helpful insight

The Sun-Times is to be congratulated for providing the public with the insight into the investigation and arrest of Chapo Guzman by a Chicago task force that was very effectively described by Frank Main in Sunday’s Sun-Times and put in perspective with today’s Sun-Times editorial. The public hears about drug violence and overdose deaths, but rarely appreciates the hard work that goes into making cases again the biggest drug dealers in the world like Chapo Guzman.

Frank Main’s article gives a true picture of how long and difficult it is to get to the kingpin. Monday’s editorial recognizes the efforts of Thomas Shakeshaft, former assistant U.S. attorney and describes him as a true hero, which is true enough. There are other heroes that also need to be recognized, the DEA agents and the Chicago police officers on the drug task force that made this case, who worked undercover in very dangerous circumstances working their way up the chain of command of the Chicago gangs and the Sinaloa cartel, finally reaching El Chapo. Treatment for drug abuse is essential, education and prevention of addiction is critical, but without drug law enforcement as a criminal sanction, the other legs of this triangle cannot stand.

Peter Bensinger, former administrator,

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

Be very concerned

Everyone, everyone, should be extremely concerned about the attacks on the FBI and the Department of Justice by the House GOP. The House Intelligence Committee is in the act of subverting an ongoing investigation that almost undoubtedly includes President Donald Trump. And Speaker of the House Paul Ryan,is complicit.