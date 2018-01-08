LETTERS: Good anti-crime news for the new year

Dantrell Blake visits with social workers in the trauma unit at Stroger Hospital, where he participates in a program to help gunshot victims escape the cycle of violence in their neighborhoods. | Mark Brown/Sun-Times

Buried on page 15 of the Sunday Sun-Times was some good news to start the New Year. Columnist Mark Brown detailed the success of a program that is turning around the lives of young Chicago men who are victims of violence.

The program is a collaboration between two local hospitals and Drexel University in Philadelphia. Counseling support groups allow young victims of violence in Chicago to see other life possibilities; the program then provides them with educational and employment resources.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

The success story of shooting victim Dantrell Blake, now 21 and a motivational speaker and glassblower, was heartening to read as the New Year began in chilly Chicago! Brown reported that “fewer than 10 percent of those participating in the Healing Hurt People program have been shot again in the past three years.”

Welcoming news! Shouldn’t this story have been on page 1?

Christine Craven, Evergreen Park

Census citizenship question fair

In the U.S. Census in 1900, and again in 1910, the question of citizenship was asked. It helped the federal government to develop Social Security data. In 1940, they asked if you had a radio. No one complained then.

Data should be taken so that it is known how many people are here legitimately. Our country needs to know in order to plan for the future. It’s my belief that only the politicians and those that pander to them will complain

Barbara Odette, Scottsdale

Accept the proof of DNA analysis

Our criminal justice system is more injustice than justice. Fully 95 percent of cases are resolved by plea bargains, in which innocents sometimes plead guilty because the risk of going to trial is so high

In Virginia, Roy Watford pled guilty to avoid life in prison, now he has DNA evidence to prove he was innocent 40 years ago. The prosecutor, however, argues that DNA evidence is not sufficient evidence of innocence. It is high time to pass a law taking this final club away from prosecutors by making DNA evidence proof of innocence — regardless of the prosecutor’s protestations.

Lee Knohl, Evanston