LETTERS: Guns have killed more citizens than the population of Hawaii

We all mourn the loss of life in Las Vegas. At least 58 are dead and hundreds more have been hospitalized in a horrendous massacre. Unfortunately, though, gun violence in America is a daily occurrence. We will see more than 500 deaths in Chicago alone this year.

From 1968 to the present, more than 1.4 million people have been killed with guns in the United States. That is equivalent to the entire population of Hawaii.

Rather than ban travelers from predominately Muslim countries, the Trump administration should focus on the real danger — the danger within. In a speech at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention on April 28, President Donald Trump asserted that “the eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end.” He demonstrated a total inability to grasp the magnitude of the real danger.

We have long past the time when gun safety legislation is a debatable issue. I can think of 1,400,000 people who would agree with me, if only they were still with us.

Bob Marciante, Darien

SWAT police and bravery in Las Vegas

One thing is certain, in yet again another mass shooting in America, this time in Las Vegas. While hundreds of people were rightly running for their lives, SWAT cops were running toward the gunfire. UThey used explosives to breach the shooter’s nest, not knowing what was behind that door. That is what “serving and protecting” is all about. When we hear all the anti-cop bias, with a fixation on isolated incidents, these are the 99 percent of law enforcement who also are being demonized. I know I’m prejudiced on this issue, having served 33 years as a Chicago cop. We don’t have thin skin and can stand up to meaningful criticism. But what we all saw Sunday in Las Vegas is what the police are really all about. Thank God we have such men and woman.

Bob Angone, Miramar Beach Florida

Daniel Biss and the math of governing

I don’t know who I am going to vote for in the gubernatorial primary, but your full-page article about Daniel Biss’ mathematical errors was mean-spirited and totally irrelevant to the campaign. Biss has to be an excellent mathematician to have gotten a PhD at MIT and a teaching position at the University of Chicago. There are often small errors in mathematical papers. These are errors in theoretical mathematics, beyond the comprehension of anyone not in the field. Those errors might or might not be relevant if Biss were seeking tenure or another teaching position. They have nothing whatsoever to do with his ability to understand state budgets or to govern.

Sally Wenger, Highland Park