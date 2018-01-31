LETTERS: Hastily called meetings on S. Side golf course are a farce

The Chicago Park District continues to kick sand in the eyes of South Side residents concerned about the PGA golf course proposal.

At the last public meetings about the South Lakefront Framework Plan, golf was omitted from all alternatives. We were assured of future golf-focused meetings. Suddenly, after months of silence, a golf meeting was announced for Jan. 31 — with less than a week’s warning!

Surely the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance got more notice. But the rest of us got just a week to try to rearrange our lives to be there for what may be the last chance to object before golf course expansion is written into the new framework plan.

This letter, emailed from an airport six time zones away, is the only voice I’ll have at this meeting that I cannot attend.

Jackson Park and South Shore deserve a real and holistic framework planning process. Instead, we have this slipshod farce of hastily-called public meetings where we are presented with “alternatives” that give us no real choice at all on the things that really matter.

The Chicago Park District must do better, or this new framework plan will lack any community legitimacy.

Eric Allix Rogers, South Shore

Whole new world



While it is regrettable that Donald Trump has taken our country hostage and his vitriolic language has poisoned the airwaves, there is something positive that has come from his reign of terror.

That is, my family and friends have suddenly awoken to a whole new world – where politics and history are every bit as consequential as entertainment, sports or

even texting.

And they are not alone, it’s as if the entire nation has come out of a lengthy coma only to find that their democracy has been hijacked by a petulant child with an

attention span to match.

Suddenly it’s imperative that every citizen realizes just what’s at stake, how we got here and how different life was in the pre-Trump era. It forces even the least informed (and previously uninterested) individuals to search for the answers from legitimate news sources, including newspapers, books and documentaries.

But there is one major drawback to consider. The more knowledgeable we become the more obvious it all is that we are currently living in the dark ages of our republic’s existence.

And in the hands of a leader who is not only incompetent but also indifferent to the study of our nation’s past, we are doomed to a future that will be ever-threatening to our freedoms.

Bob Ory, Elgin

Maybe Trump should leave office



In his State of the Union address Tuesday night, Donald Trump called for the dismissal of those in government who “undermine the public trust.” What a statement from a man who can’t be depended upon to utter the same opinion twice and who seems to be swayed by the last person he has spoken with.

Maybe those in government SHOULD leave office when the American people can no longer depend on their judgment and believe what they say. Maybe Donald Trump should be the next to leave office.

Karen Wagner, Rolling Meadows

Where is the inclusion?



Every two years at this time of the year, the call goes out to Chicagoans to do their civic duty, enter a Local School Council election, and serve on it for two years at one of the area’s CPS schools.

If you’re not a principal, full-time teacher or staffer, parent, or student at the school you wish to represent you can’t serve on any of those spots. Though, if you live in the area by a school, you can be a community member representative. But, only if you’re a not board employee. If you’re a part-time board employee or a full-time employee not assigned to that specific school, you’re excluded from being on any school’s LSC.

How is this possible when many LSC’s are starving for representatives, especially parent and community members? How is this possible in this day and age of inclusion for all?

A representative from the CPS LSC Relations explained to me this exclusion of part-time, board employees is detailed in the Illinois School Code. It’s not. Then, I went a step further and checked the Chicago Public Schools Reform Act of 1988 (which created the LSC’s for CPS) and nothing was detailed on there either.

Is inclusion only for those who the higher-ups want to include?

Walter Brzeski, Dunning