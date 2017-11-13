Letters: In Putin, Trump trusts

President Donald Trump says Russian President Vladimir Putin reassured him that neither he nor any of his acquaintances ever conspired to rig our election last year. So there you have it — case closed. Trump’s legacy is secure and, what’s more, those witch hunters from the New York Times and the Washington Post are proven to be guilty of spreading fake news.

In no uncertain terms our leader has informed us that anyone who believes the press is a co-conspirator, along with James Comey and Robert Mueller, in trying to undermine the greatest president to ever grace the Oval Office. He has the keenest mind, the sharpest wit and the very best memory ever.

I for one will rest easier tonight knowing that the world is in the capable hands of leaders like Trump, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Now if we can only get that cowpoke from Alabama elected, we’ll have enough hands to play liar’s poker.

Bob Ory, Elgin

Aldermen and phones a bad mix

If Ald. Ed Burke and Ald. Anthony Beale are so concerned about the problem of people being distracted by their phones as they cross streets, they might also want to look at the behavior of their fellow Chicago aldermen. They often spend their time at their desks playing games, texting and shopping instead of looking out for the needs of the people who elected them. That is a major distraction.

Steve Maciontek, Avondale

Climate change solutions

Joining a lockstep parade of Trump cabinet picks who claim that science is a matter of opinion, Kirstjen Nielsen says she is “not prepared to determine causation” of climate change. It’s tempting to try and fight such venality through fact-checking and protests, but it’s also waste of time and energy.

A rational and effective climate policy is not going to emerge from the executive branch as long as President Trump sits in the Oval Office. And we’ve seen how fragile presidential directives can be simply from watching Trump tear up his predecessor’s executive orders.

The only way to tackle a monumental challenge like climate change is through strong national legislation. That’s why the Citizens’ Climate Lobby focuses all its efforts on cultivating long-term relationships with members of Congress, regardless of party. There is now a 60-member bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus in the U.S. House with equal membership of Republicans and Democrats. This working group is slowly but surely changing the conversation in Washington on the vital issue of climate change, seeking durable solutions. Illinois is proud to boast two members, Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-3rd) and Rep Rodney Davis (R-13th).

If your member of Congress has not joined the Climate Solutions Caucus, ask him or her to consider it, and if your representative is already in the Caucus, encourage him or her to embrace strong, effective legislation to roll back global warming.

Rick Knight

Illinois State Coordinator

Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Brookfield

Competition at work

We can see the hand of competition at work. I live within two miles of four grocery stores, and within four miles of 11. Recently Valli, a very large store, opened in our area and, needing customers, they cut prices. Soon everyone was cutting prices to hang on to their customers. You could buy eggs for 34 cent for a dozen, milk for $1.49 a gallon, blueberries for 88 cents a pint. I drive right by six stores every week, and I have been exploiting competition.

Contrast that with air travel. Four firms control 85 percent of the domestic market. Despite record profits, they continue to reduce legroom and add fees — the latest being for the overhead rack.

How did we get here?

Lee Knohl, Evanston