LETTERS: Jesse Jackson ties the personal to the political elegantly

Every Tuesday the column written by Jesse Jackson in the Sun-Times inspires readers to join in some political action. Today’s column, “My Habits Must Change, but Commitment Will Not Falter” (11/21/17) is not just an inspiration to action, it is a beautifully written piece that ties the personal to the political. In tying his disease to the greater issue of health care in America, he forces readers to realize that their votes do have consequences.

Today we have put into office a president and many Republicans in Congress who want to further decimate health care to those who can least afford it. Republicans in the House want to cancel the individual mandate for insurance, which will drive up the prices for all who do have it. They want to cancel the tax deduction for families with high medical expensive, which will force people to go without needed care. Jesse Jackson’s life has been dedicated to ensuring rights for all Americans. I thank him for his devotion to civil and economic equality.

Maybe if more Americans read his column each week they would think a bit harder before casting their votes. The personal and the political are inseparable.

Jan Goldberg, Riverside

All acts of harassment are not equal

Let me be clear: I am in no way defending Senator Al Franken (D-Minn.). What he did was stupid, juvenile, sexist and – unfortunately – all too typical for a bunch of “guys being guys.” That said, I would like to make a case for context and proportionality in the current flood of blame and recrimination for bad behavior old and new.

While undoubtedly true, many of the accusations being made public today were considered horseplay back in the day. Norms and expectations were different – just like they were for smoking, diet, clean air and so on. Please understand, I consider that an explanation, not an excuse. In the case of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, however, there is no explanation or excuse for his alleged deeds. Preying on children has never been acceptable — and never should be — under any conditions. What he is accused of is way beyond stupid, juvenile, sexist and typical. It is criminal. To equate all current actors and accusations, to brand all men with the same scarlet letter, is wrongheaded.

To each his due, but let’s be fair – “each” is not “all,” certainly not when it comes to someone like Roy Moore.

Kay Catlin, St. Charles

Every inmate in prison claims innocence, too



Regarding Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump has confirmed that he finds Vladimir Putin’s repeated denials trustworthy. He has stated: “And I believe, I really believe that when he tells me that. He means it.” I certainly hope Trump never visits a maximum security prison. There you can find countless inmates who will repeatedly and emphatically deny that they are not guilty. They too will “mean it,” despite, in the vast majority of cases, overwhelming facts to the contrary. I’m now fearful that if Mr. Trump ever makes such a prison visit, he may grant amnesty to all such inmates.

Bill Janulis, Brookfield

Oppose Time Warner merger with AT&T



The Justice Department is right to oppose the merger of Time Warner and AT&T. While AT&T claims the merger will enhance competition, that’s exactly when we know it won’t. As Dr. Phil would say, “The best indicator of future behavior is past behavior” and AT&T has never been known for creating more competition, only less.

Mike Simon, Glen Ellyn