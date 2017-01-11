LETTERS: Opioid epidemic begs for treatment funding

This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. The medication is one of several fueling the opioid epidemic. | AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File

Declaring the opioid epidemic as a public health emergency instead of a national emergency is inadequate and, largely, a ruse. The latter would have made funds available to fight this crisis, but instead, again, we have words, not actions from this presidential administration on issues that really affect ordinary Americans.

Tens of thousands of people die each year from addiction. To reignite remnants of the “Just Say No” campaign will further alienate individuals with a substance use disorder and condemn them to untimely and tragic deaths. As a substance use disorder professional, as well as a person in recovery from a substance use disorder, I know that treatment works and recovery is possible. It is a lack of funding and interest that is literally killing hundreds of thousands of people. We need money for medical treatment for this medical disease, and we need it now.

Rosemary Callahan, Northbrook

Put children ahead of gun lobby



I am so relieved that 40 percent of Rep. Jerry Costello’s 50 to 60 weapons will not be banned, now that he has helped to defeat the bump stock gun legislation. Unfortunately, while Costello is representing the gun interests, no one is representing our young people and their right to live a life free of fear and actual threat of gunfire.

I beseech Costello to come to his senses and stand up to the gun lobby to protect our children. He is in a position to become a savior, not a menace to the next generation. Do it!

Dick Nielsen, chair, Gun Violence Prevention Task Force,

Justice Ministry of the First United Methodist Church at The Chicago Temple

Trump and Gen. Lee

Gen. John Kelly praised Gen. Robert E. Lee as an honorable man who “gave up his country to fight for his state.” Given this rationalization, how John Kelly can stomach working with Donald Trump, a man who gives up his country to enrich his own wallet?

Martin Nicholson, Niles

Corporate tax breaks have not led to higher wages

Those who advocate for more cuts in corporate taxes suggest that corporations would share the additional profits with their employees. Based on past behavior, this is ridiculous. Since the 1970’s, virtually all the corporate gains in income have gone to stockholders and upper management; worker pay has barely budged. When corporations were allowed to bring in profits they had stowed overseas, they raised dividends and executed stock buy-backs. This additional revenue was not used to invest more or to raise wages. Corporations already are sitting on huge piles of cash in this country, not bothering to share it with their employees.

Lee Knohl, Evanston