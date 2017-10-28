LETTERS: Ordinary Americans will bear cost of tax cut

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) talks to reporters following the weekly House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Oct. 24. Ryan and the GOP leadership said that tax cuts and reforms are their priority. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Republicans are desperate to pass a “tax reform” bill. They admit that their wealthy donors want a “return on investment.” They also admit that their first priority is “donor maintenance.” Their wealthy donors expect to benefit from money they have contributed to Republican legislator campaigns. Where else could an investment of $100,000 return millions of dollars?

If Trump’s grass-roots supporters think that they will benefit from tax reform, they are sadly mistaken. Money to reward the wealthy with tax cuts will come from the un-wealthy and an increase in the deficit, and the national debt.

Karen Wagner, Rolling Meadows

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Follow this rule



I find it sad that we have to spend thousands of dollars of tax money on sexual harassment training for adults. Remember what you learned growing up: “Would you do or say that in front of your grandmother?” and live by that. Works every time.

Susan Hogan, Beverly

Concealed carry hypocrisy



If the Congress of the United States and the National Rifle Association think universal “concealed carry” is such a good idea then they should allow it in Congress and in NRA meetings (Editorial, “Concealed carry bill would make Illinois less safe”). Senators, representatives and NRA members should experience the same feelings of safety and security their bill would provide for the rest of us.

Bob Barth, Evanston

Greed of the rich



It didn’t start with Citizens United, but Citizens United put it on steroids. The rich have the money our congressmen need to mount their now super-expensive campaigns. So, the Republicans are now pressured to slake the greed of our millionaires and billionaires by giving them trillions in tax breaks, a bill which Trump has mischaracterized as a tax cut for the “middle class.”

There is no doubt that the middle class will be affected; once the tax cuts go into effect, there will be insufficient funds for our health care, our Social ecurity, our infrastructure — you name it. In a word, our country will be brought to its knees.

Lee Knohl, Evanston