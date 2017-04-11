LETTERS: Really bad GOP tax-cut plan needs to be revised

Much has been written about the proposed federal tax plan that is soon to be debated in Congress. Two themes of this plan is that it creates tremendous benefits for the wealthy and increases the federal deficit. What has not been mentioned as much is the possibility of increased taxes for working families, especially those with children.

The proposed doubling of the standard deduction will for most taxpayers cover lost itemized deductions such as state and property taxes, but in many cases will not cover lost personal exemptions for filers and their dependents. The plan calls for an increase in tax credits for children (presently at $1,000) to $1,600, which barely breaks even with the lost personal exemption.

More importantly, the child tax credit is valid only through age 16 while personal exemptions for dependents are valid through age 23 if the individual is a full-time student and meets dependency requirements. Elimination of the exemption would be a large hit for families with dependents over 16. The tax credit also gets phased out at a lower income level than does the personal exemption.

Another proposed change would increase the lowest bracket from 10 percent to 12 percent. Reviews of the plan have shown that approximately 50% of single parents will pay higher taxes.

This is a really bad plan in its present form and should be revised before it leads us to into the next recession.

Frank G. Yakoubek, Morton Grove

Sequester carbon



Howard A. Learner (Opinion, Oct 30) proposes that cities support the 2015 Paris Climate Accord by significantly reducing future emissions of greenhouse gas. He urges cities to create renewable energy, clean up municipal fleets, and use smart energy efficient products and technologies. It is true that reducing emissions from fossil fuels must be a top priority of climate change on all levels. But cities must also address other sectors of interest, such as land based ecosystems.

The formal recognition of the role of forests by the 2015 Paris Climate Accord (reversing the Kyoto Protocol’s exclusion) demonstrates that climate change isn’t just about fossil fuels anymore. Cities that expand urban tree cover and create local woodlands have powerful strategies to fight climate change in the form of carbon sinks that sequester future and previously emitted carbon. The next international discussion should include other ecosystems that act as natural carbon sinks and offset global climate change. In the meantime, even without an official imprimatur, cities that create prairies and wetlands, can sequester carbon and provide access to nature and increased benefits in health and quality of life.

Charlotte Adelman, Wilmette

Disgusting hypocrisy



So let me see if I have this straight. … Our national disgrace of a president refused to say word ONE about revisiting sensible gun legislation the day after the Las Vegas massacre because it was “too soon” and he didn’t want to “politicize” the issue. Not even venturing an opinion, much less entertaining the idea of a simple Senate hearing, on even something so basic and in-your-face obvious as the matter of bump-stocks.

However, within minutes of the Halloween NYC tragedy, POTUS was all over social media, pointing fingers at Democrats and clamoring for immediate action and even stricter immigration laws. By that rationale, if there were an organization called the NTA (National Terrorist Association) that funneled millions to the GOP, can we safely assume that Mr. Trump would be as silent today as he was the day after the Las Vegas massacre? Asking rhetorically of course, as the GOP’s and Mr. Trump’s disgusting hypocrisy already answered that question a long time ago.

Justin Pripusich, Lisle

Thank your nurse



If you or someone you love has had a surgical procedure, a perioperative registered nurse was directly responsible for you or your loved one’s well-being throughout the operation. While all of the other medical professionals in the room, including the surgeon, anesthesia provider, surgical assistant and other assistive personnel, are focused on their specific duty, the perioperative registered nurse focuses on the patient for the duration of the procedure.

Each year during Perioperative Nurse Week, which is November 12-18 this year, I renew my commitment to be my patients’ advocate and to safe patient care by following the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses’ evidence based guidelines. The next time you or a family member is a surgical patient, ask us about what we do to keep patients safe. Please join us in celebrating perioperative nurses and our dedication to safe patient care for 2017 Perioperative Nurse Week.

Katherine Bradley, Mount Prospect

Good idea



Natural disasters seem to be occurring more often and with greater financial and human consequences. How can the U.S. budget manage these great expenses? One man suggested a U.S. “internal” army just to handle these problems. That is a good idea and could provide jobs for people, or perhaps private companies can help.

Deborah Rheinstrom, Lincolnwood