LETTERS: Roskam’s votes have been damaging to senior citizens

Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., makes a point as the House Ways and Means Committee begins the markup process of the GOP's far-reaching tax overhaul, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 6,. Roskam is chairman of the Subcommittee on Tax Policy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In response to the chaos that he helped create regarding our property taxes, U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., issued a statement that said: “We’re going to be navigating some of these changes together as different circumstances arise.”

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Really? Thanks to Roskam, for many seniors in the 6th District these “different circumstances” are that our taxes are UP, the value of our homes is DOWN and our medical care will cost MORE. No amount of his “navigating” will repair the damage that Roskam has done. It becomes more clear every day that he sold out the seniors in the 6th District to pay off his donors. Roskam needs to go.

Jerry Freda Inverness

Justice for all



Our legislators need to stop Thomas Farr from becoming a federal judge with a lifetime appointment. Farr’s long and storied involvement with white supremacy and the alt-right is well documented. The NAACP has publicly come out against his nomination with good reason. The News and Observer, Huffington Post and many others all described what would be a horrific appointment by someone who does not support “justice for all.” I implore our legislators to deny appointment. It would further entrench divisions in our country on the federal bench. Please take a stand for progress and justice for all.

Simeon Brown, Oak Park

Lack of concern



Once again Gov. Bruce Rauner displays his total lack of concern for those in need in our state by vetoing the funding for the Community Care Program. Rauner has made it his practice since taking office to prey on those most in need with the least ability to strike back. He has repeatedly vetoed funding for programs to aid those less fortunate. Not only does it displays his lack of empathy for people but also his unflagging elitist belief that he and he alone knows whats best for the rest of us in this state.

Rauner is just another rich autocrat who believes that whatever he decides should be forced upon everyone else. Rauner fails not only as a governor but as a caring human being. Hopefully 2018 will bring an end to the governorship of an uncaring,Trump disciple.

Daniel Pupo, Orland Park

Questions abound

What a year 2017 turned out to be. Did I say year? It feels more like decades have passed since Donald Trump took office. And if the past 12 months are indicative of what’s to come in 2018, just put me in a coma and place me on a spaceship to Mars, please.

By next New Year’s Eve will we all be thankful to Robert Mueller for our emancipation from the current despot in the White House? Maybe a better question is, will we all be around to enjoy another fireworks show at midnight? Or will the muppet in command of the North Korean nuclear arsenal have his own fireworks display?

Is it possible that our leader will find that the true art of the deal is one that benefits the most people and not just the upper 1 percent who backed his winning presidential run? And will he ever get out from under the shadow of Barack Obama (at least in his own mind) that has clouded his judgment and repeatedly engaged his Twitter finger?

The questions abound and the answers are unclear, but in the age of Trump the one thing that is certain is that the worst scenario is always a very real possibility.

Bob Ory, Elgin

Don’t mess with Social Security



If you Google Paul Ryan and most Congress people and senators you will see that are very rich. Why does U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam get to take his pension at 55 years old? Also these people want to mess with Social Security, that money is not theirs to mess with. That money is for all the hardworking people who put money in for 30 to 45 years. Now is their time to collect. Do not mess with their money.

Mark Flynn, Evergreen Park