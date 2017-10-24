LETTERS: Tax increase on large entertainment venues will hurt all theaters

While I applaud Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s efforts to spotlight the incredible richness and variety of art being created in Chicago’s neighborhoods, I don’t think that as far as live theater is concerned, this is an appropriate or fair tax (“A smarter tax for a city proud of its art scene” — Oct. 18).

The benefit to small live theaters is negligible, while the impact on our large theaters will be enormous. This hurts Chicago. Theater is among Chicago’s most unique cultural assets. One reason is because in Chicago we have an ecology wherein all theaters are dependent on the success of both small nonprofit theaters as well as large commercial theaters. Large commercial venues benefit small local theaters in many ways: They provide opportunities for bigger exposure for artists, opportunities for high paying work for actors and musicians as well as other artists and technicians and hundreds of full time jobs in Chicago. The Broadway shows attract audiences that may be taking their first trip to the theater, and who will then attend a show in their neighborhood or at a small theater.

While the Mayor suggests that raising this tax will benefit small local venues, it will not do that for theater. The comparison drawn by the Sun-Times editorial between commercial theatrical production and the United Center is apples to oranges. The business model is entirely different.

The economic impact of theater in Chicago (commercial and non-profit) is in the hundreds of millions of dollars annually. The contribution of theaters, large and small, to the cultural and economic life of the city is undeniable and a higher tax rate will diminish that contribution.

The Sun-Times Editorial Board points out that the producers of “Hamilton” will not be hurt by this tax. Not every show is “Hamilton” and while the tax might not prevent Beyonce from playing the United Center, it might make commercial theatrical producers think twice about bringing a show to Chicago.

Deb Clapp, executive director

League of Chicago Theatres

Kelly owes congresswoman apology

Since Vietnam, I generally have not been a fan of the wars America has chosen to fight. However, even when I opposed a war, I respected the warriors. I never served, and I have a ton of respect for those who have. When I was an owner of an engineering firm, I would seek military veterans as employees due to the commitment to teamwork and integrity that they brought to the firm.

Given that perspective, I was an admirer of four-star General John Kelly. I believed he brought integrity to an administration that was in desperate need of it. Surprisingly, I was wrong. His defamatory and glaringly false statements about U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson were exactly the opposite of what I would expect from one in his position. As the recently released video shows, her speech at the dedication of the new FBI building in 2015 was eloquent, magnanimous, and most of all, deeply respectful of first responders and of the two agents who lost their lives. It was not at all what General Kelly described. She was anything but an “empty barrel”.

Gen. Kelly, America owes you a debt of gratitude for your service and for the unspeakable sacrifice you and your family have made. That will never go away. Even one with your history can make mistakes. You made one here. Do the right and honorable thing and apologize. Don’t let the Trump presidency diminish who you are.

Michael F. DeSantiago, Niles

Big step in criminal justice reform

The new data report issued by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx (“Cook County prosecutors release 6 years of charging data” — Oct. 17) is a bold and refreshing step toward transparency in government and criminal justice reform.

For the lead prosecutor of a major county to offer such a wealth of useful and important information is practically unheard of anywhere in the country. The report offers a snapshot of who is coming into the justice system and how cases are processed. By presenting data on more than 30,000 cases — including breakdowns of offense charges, case dispositions, sentences and demographic information — the report offers a trove of vital information that will help inform and shape future policy and program directions.

We must also mention the leading role the state’s attorney’s office takes in diverting people out of the system who need not be in it. Working with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, TASC (Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities) helped divert more than 3,000 men and women out of the front end of the justice system last year through the Cook County deferred prosecution program and first-time offender drug diversion program. In each of these programs, individuals volunteer to participate in intensive services or classes and may be eligible to have their charges dropped or expunged once they successfully complete the program requirements.

These and similar alternative prosecution programs help relieve pressure on the justice system, save taxpayer dollars and often give participants the opportunity to address their behavior and avoid further entanglement with the justice system. We applaud Kim Foxx for her leadership, and are proud to work with her office to advance and accelerate efforts towards a better system of justice.

Pamela F. Rodriguez, president and CEO,

Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities

Member, Gov. Rauner’s Illinois State Commission on Criminal Justice and Sentencing Reform