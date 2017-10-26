LETTERS: The ACA is a perfect political compromise

The genius of the ACA is that a Democratic president used “Romneycare” (a successful GOP plan) as the basis of this plan.

The ACA is the perfect political compromise between single-payer, on the left, and no government regulations at all, on the right.

The government mandates (in the ACA) that pre-existing conditions be covered, that insurance companies cannot cut off patients when they get sick, that everyone must have health insurance in order to lower costs, and there are subsidies for the poor, ultimately saving money so that people don’t have to use emergency rooms for primary care.

But — these plans are flexible and run by private insurance companies, who must compete for business.

The ACA isn’t perfect, as some people’s premiums rose too high, but with some tweaks, it can be better.

It is in the Republicans’ best interest to strengthen this compromise, which covers so many people and saves so many lives and to take credit for keeping health care affordable.

Carol Kraines, Deerfield

Didn’t sign up



Donald Trump told a grieving widow that her husband “knew what he signed up for” when he joined the military. In turn, Trump knew what he DIDN’T sign up for.

Karen Wagner, Rolling Meadows

Just as disgusting

I recently read your article on sexual abuse regarding Bill O’Reilly and Harvey Weinstein. Why haven’t we discussed the matter of our president and his abuse? He even admitted it on tape. And many people still voted for him. To me this is just as disgusting.

Arnold Bynum, Niles

Votes ‘yes’ a lot



For two guys who have nothing good to say about our Dear Leader Donald Trump, soon-to-be-former Senators Bob Corker and Jeff Blake sure have voted “yes” on bills supported by the president a lot. It would seem they have also supported all of his cabinet and judicial nominees.

With enemies like this, who needs friends?

Don Anderson, Oak Park

Help the poor



Gov. Bruce Rauner has formally announced that he will seek a second term as governor of Illinois. Last year he reportedly contributed $6.6 million. It is reported that he possibly has as much as $102 million in his campaign war chest. Fifty million dollars of that total is his own money. Maybe Rauner could influence more voters by contributing more of that re-election money to the various services that helped the needy and poor in this state whose funding he has repeatedly cut during his time in office.

Daniel Pupo, Orland Park