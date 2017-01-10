LETTERS: Trump tax plan won’t be ‘simpler, flatter and fairer’

“By closing loopholes and lowering rates, we can create a tax policy that is simpler, flatter, and fairer for everyone.” — U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill.

Simpler, flatter, fairer is how my congressman, Peter Roskam, pitches the new Trump tax plan that will create trillions in deficits over the next decade while lavishing that transfer of the public treasure on Roskam and his wealthy base.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Simpler, flatter, fairer … because it will lop $27 billion a year from Uncle Sam and give it to the 1 in 500 who die with an estate over $5.69 million.

Simpler, flatter, fairer … because it will give the 400 richest families (are you listening Waltons?) an extra $5.5 million a year from a reduced top income rate.

Simpler, flatter, fairer … because it will raise the lowest tax bracket from 10 percent to 12 percent.

Simpler, flatter, fairer … because it will incentivize corporations to pour more profits overseas in anticipation of a huge tax holiday in the works when they bring it back after tax reform passage.

Simpler, flatter, fairer … because it will jack up taxes on blue state taxpayers, who will lose their federal deduction for high state and local taxes.

Simpler, flatter, fairer … because it will end the Alternative Minimum Tax, which mainly affects the wealthiest taxpayers.

Sixth District residents seeking answers from Roskam on the devastating effects of the Trump/GOP tax reform plan already know how he’ll respond: “Flatter, simpler, fairer.”

Walt Zlotow, Glen Ellyn

Stopping the paid



The Kneelers do not disrespect and dishonor the flag, the national anthem, veterans, or the United States. They are honoring them by protesting what is done against the meaning of the flag and the Constitution.

They are kneeling for a better, more just democracy. Isn’t that what our soldiers have been and are fighting for: equal rights and justice for all here and in other countries?

It is Trump who has dishonored the flag and the veterans by saying of John McCain, “He’s no hero,” He has dishonored all prisoners of war by his pompous and smug proclamation, “I prefer those who weren’t captured.”

If only there were a huge wave of protest against black-on-black killing of children and adults as well as the protests against white bigotry, and a wave of support for the young gang members and others with guns in their hands to change their attitudes and thinking by instilling in them — jobs or no jobs, money or no money — their worth as human beings, self-respect and pride. Perhaps that would stop the unspeakable pain for the death of so many children.

Magda Slattery, Old Town

Violating First Amendment



It’s time for a very simple civics lesson.

I included myself in the civics lesson, because it’s been a long time since high school, so I reviewed my copy of the Constitution. Here is the First Amendment with its punctuation intact: Amendment I. Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

“Da Coach” needs to have this brought to his attention along with “Da Public” or those who think the NFL should stop the protests. Most importantly, the president needs to see this and study it, he has violated every word in the First Amendment.

Melanie Lee, Lake View

Offensive statement

I was immediately intrigued when I read the Sun-Times editorial about police officers taking a knee. This gesture is in violation of department rules, divides police offices in that district, and gives credence that there is some positive, meaningful gesture in kneeling while raising a clenched fist, the same salute that the Black Panthers use. I was offended and angered by a follow-up statement; “We see police departments brutalizing people of color.”

This statement is offensive to me and to all law enforcement officers throughout this country. It does not resemble the truth in any way, shape, of form. It is intended to demean and undercut the true value of the police officers and their roles in our communities. The average police officers go into dangerous communities and put themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to defend and protect people of all colors and races. The average police officer does not see race when making an arrest or running into a burning building. The average police officer is color blind when running toward gunfire or assisting children or the elderly.

We must be honest and not allow disrespectful, dishonest opinions to represent the truth. The vast number of police officers are honorable and selfless when protecting the public. I suggest the next opinion piece use true facts and data, instead of hyperbole and false narratives.

Larry Casey, Forest Glen