Our country’s founders believed in strong civilian gun ownership as a protection of freedom. It is the best safeguard against dictators and abusive government. Adolf Hitler banned civilian gun ownership as a societal safety measure early in his rule.

But our country’s founders also believed religion and morality were necessary for our country to succeed. Our Constitution would not work in the absence of them.

We have officially removed religion out of our public view and life, and a decline in morality has followed. Now our government has to expand to try to control a people who previously didn’t need to be controlled.

Larry Craig, Wilmette

Taking the NRA’s blood money

Another mass shooting in Las Vegas by some nut with assault-style and automatic weapons. Chances are, the shooter bought some of his manyl weapons at a gun show or on line, where you can get this type of firepower without a background check or a cursory screening by law enforcement.

The NRA has so cowed legislators that they don’t even mentioned sensible gun control in the aftermath of the slaughter in Las Vegas. They didn’t do anything after 20 children were murdered in Newtown, either. Gutless politicians are afraid of challenging the NRA.

The Republican politicians would rather take the NRA’s blood money and allow manufacturers to sell more guns rather than pass legislation to save lives — without compromising legitimate 2nd Amendment rights.

Tom Minnerick, Elgin

What will it take?

I learned a long time ago — do it now. Sometimes later becomes never. And the insanity that curses our world with inhuman acts of destruction and murder only emphasizes our gift of now!

My deepest condolences to the victims and their families and friends of America’s most recent tragedy, this time in Las Vegas. What will it take for Americans to vote legislators in or out of office depending on their willingness to create a country that is safe for raising children and grandchildren. My beloved husband says he is glad he is as old as he is. A tragic reality to feel this way because of what he sees. Our ballots are the answer to stopping the bullets!

Elynne Chaplik-Aleskow, Lakeview