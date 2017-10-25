LETTERS: Who will listen to suffering families?

In Monday’s Sun-Times, the Reader Feedback letter moved me to tears. It sends a strong, powerful message to our political leaders regarding personal medical decisions, especially life and death ones. Cheryl Axelrod has explained eloquently what her family has suffered through. Will someone listen? Our lives are sometimes in others hands, but a politician is not someone I would seek out in this most personal matter.

Maryanne Jakubowski, Jefferson Park

Excellent letter



Cheryl Axelrod’s letter in Reader Feedback was excellent. Hard as it was she and her husband had their little boy die in peace instead of his having to face a life, even though brief, full of pain and fear. They gave him an enormous gift and should be praised for their courage. Of course, lawmakers must be excluded from this very personal decision.

Mona Stern, Gary Ind.

Is this a dictatorship?



Donald Trump’s press secretary, in response to questions related to the failure of Trump to lie his way out of mistreating a widow of a slain brave soldier, said that it was inappropriate to question a four star general: John Kelly, chief of staff for Trump.

Wow! Really? We can’t question military people? Are we living under a dictatorship that just blindly expects that we never question those in power, especially the military? Trump’s ethically challenged chief of staff is not to be believed, let alone be obeyed. Man, for a guy who did his best to not serve in Vietnam; Trump sure loves to hide behind generals.

Edward Juillard, Morgan Park

Filled with sorrow



I saw the photo and read Mary Mitchell’s Page 2 article. I also saw the photo of Myeshia Johnson tenderly kissing her husband’s coffin at the funeral. The image of the lovely wife of La David Johnson grieving so deeply, fulled me with much sorrow.

When your loved one has a military career, you hope every day that they’ll be returned to you, but not in a casket. Presidents in the past have written letters and called to the families of those who have fallen. Our presidents have always been respectful when comforting the families. After all, these people have chosen to serve their country.

When Trump called young, pregnant Myeshia Johnson she reported that, “I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husbands name, and that’s what hurt me the most.”

Trump had La David Johnson’s photo and name in front of him when he called. What if La David Johnson had been white? Would Trump have stumbled over his name then?

Melanie Lee, Lake View