Letters: Just say no to brokered convention, yes to Trump

All the so-called elites of the Republican Party are shamefully ganging up on presidential candidate Donald Trump. Trump leads in votes and delegates. Let’s keep everything honest for a change. The candidate with the most votes in the Republican primaries deserves the nomination. The same should apply to the Democratic nominee, allowing them to go toe to toe in the general election.

Bob Pritchard, Homer Glen

McConnell’s shortsighted plan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is refusing to do his duty under the Constitution’s advice and consent clause. McConnell’s claim that the voters should have a say in the choice of a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is ridiculous. The voters already spoke by re-electing Obama. The president has nominated an extremely qualified person from the federal appeals court for the District of Columbia circuit, which is where most Supreme Court justices come from. If McConnell manages to delay the constitutional process, it will probably backfire when he loses the Senate and Hillary Clinton wins the White House. She will be free to nominate a much more liberal judge than Merrick Garland. The GOP’s approach to democracy is: If you can’t beat ’em, cheat ’em.

Michael Shepherd, Bellwood

Blame GOP for broken America

Republican hypocrisy is attempting to end what they call “entitlements,” specifically for the poor, elderly and middle class families, claiming these groups are not deserving. Then they are getting paid, with all the benefits, for not doing their job to confirm a Supreme Court justice, stating they will wait till next year. This is truly a broken America. These Republicans don’t deserve their pay or status in society.

Scott R. Zuhr, Park Ridge

Not bonkers for butterflies

I have seen some foolish bills introduced at both state and federal levels, but the most ridiculous and inappropriate is a state license plate to preserve the monarch butterfly. I am sure that the senator introducing this bill should spend her time and energy in an effort to pass a pass a budget and force the secretary of state to continue sending expiration notices for license plates rather than playing politics.

John Culloton, Norwood Park

