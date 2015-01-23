Lincoln Mall dies after long illness

Lincoln Mall, of Matteson, Ill., who spent much of her life providing for her children, and who long stood as a beacon of hope for her community, has died unceremoniously after a long illness. She was 42.

OPINION

In her final days, few mourners gathered as she succumbed without fanfare on a cold winter’s day. A sign posted at an inglorious main entrance to the mall read: “The retailers and Mall Staff wish you a Happy Holiday, Thank You and a Heartfelt Good Bye.”

In her heyday, many flocked from miles around to visit the once venerable lady on Lincoln who, in recent years, had showed steady signs of decline. Born in 1973, her passing on Jan. 7 appears to be death by cancer.

A certain cancer of complacency, of economic decline and commercial retail abandonment — as some stores formerly at Lincoln Mall in recent years migrated west of Interstate 57 — even amid a wider decline of indoor shopping malls across America. And yet, it was the cancer that killed her.

It was an insidious cancer, perhaps worsened by the neglect of children who, despite her apparent poor health for years, chose to travel far and near to spend their money outside their own beloved community.

Many would deny this. But as a south suburban resident for the last 15 years, I witnessed it with my own eyes. And the death of Lincoln Mall, for me, further crystalizes our current economic vulnerability and the critical need to do something to save ourselves now.

I am befuddled that we ignore the good sense of shopping where you live but instead flock to the sea of stores and restaurants that flow along the thriving business corridor of other south suburbs west of Interstate 57 and beyond. It can be an intoxicating allure, especially when one’s own economic landscape increasingly resembles a dry desert. But it’s only a mirage.

Though I hold no grudge against nearby suburbs whose grass certainly looks greener, I have for years now — but largely to no avail — suggested to friends that we shop almost exclusively local. That otherwise we end up contributing to the tax base, fiscal vitality and future of other communities while undermining our own.

It seems a kind of economic suicide.

“But we don’t have a choice,” they say.

“What else can we do?”

“Where else can I shop?”

I have heard our excuses. And I say: “We always have a choice.”

I say: “If we do nothing to help ourselves, then we cannot complain.”

I say, “Let’s spend our money at businesses that do business in our community.”

I say, “A bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, brought segregation to its knees. Imagine what we could do if we ever got together and kept our dollars in our pockets for a year or two.”

And imagine if we don’t do something to change our economic direction.

Whatever her autopsy, I will always believe that “we” contributed to Lincoln Mall’s demise and that the death of a shopping mall is hardly a negligible matter.

One evening last month at Lincoln Mall, Christmas carols played. Its floors glistened as only a handful of stores remained aglow and shoppers were sparse-to-nonexistent.

The air buzzed with the static of a mall walker on her cellphone as she took an evening stroll.

Absent were the throngs, the ring of the registers and clatter of feet and shopping and voices. Mostly, it was silent — deathly silent.

Lincoln Mall was preceded in death by more than 100 merchants and multiple anchor stores. She is survived by Carson’s. No services were pending.

Email: author@johnwfountain.com