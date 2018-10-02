Lincoln Yards development must include plenty of open public space

The area around Lincoln Yards has historically been primarily industrial. As we look to that neighborhood’s future, I and many of the nearby residents recognize the deep need for community green space.

Softening the concrete and steel landscape with a waterfront park would draw new residents and encourage existing neighbors to come out to the new development. A park would also bring a much-needed area for Chicago Park District activities, such as summer camps. I live near Churchill Park, which hosts so many children during the summer that they barely have room to play.

Furthermore, this is our city and we have a historic chance to shape what it looks like. Do we want an open public space along the river, or do we want a strictly commercial marketplace catering to only elite Chicagoans?

Veronica Berns, Bucktown

Kavanaugh wouldn’t be impartial

The country’s partisan divisions preceded Mr. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court but have been dangerously deepened by his belligerent testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He denied the legitimacy of the hearing and disrespected its members. The last thing we need is another person in a position of great power who undermines our most basic institutions.

After saying he and his family had been “destroyed” by the Democrats, Mr. Kavanaugh would surely carry his outrage and bitterness to the Supreme Court. As a justice, he would likely rule on future cases about federal policies. Can anyone believe that he could be impartial if he listened to a solicitor general of the United States arguing on behalf of a Democratic administration? I cannot.

Bonnie Dohogne, Evanston

Attacks on Kavanaugh a ‘mockery’

Like many Americans, I watched in horror on Thursday as the Senate Judiciary Committee made fools of themselves and a mockery of our system. Really, going through a high school yearbook in an attempt to hang a judicial candidate? We are not confirming a teenager!

The meeting was held in public because Sen. Feinstein and her fellow Democrats refused to investigate the matter when they learned about it in July. This could have been done thoroughly and privately, protecting both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh. Instead, they chose the most humiliating format to maximize damage to Judge Kavanaugh. They swore they would prevent his nomination any way possible.

Even when the FBI investigation finds no evidence against Judge Kavanaugh, they will not accept it. They will find a new way to torture him. Republicans have to find their spines and stick up for decent people. Surely no one on the left will.

Mary Beth Ginley, Lincolnwood