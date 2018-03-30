Loyola alumna: Sister Jean gave me the strength succeed

Op-ed contributor Carol Scheidenhelm is entirely right about Sister Jean Dolores’ kindness (“Loyola’s Sister Jean has been a guiding light in many people’s lives” — March 27). When I was a student at Loyola 50-plus years ago, Sister Jean was my “house mother.” What a blessing she was to me and those lucky enough to be in her care!

I remember her telling me how much confidence she had in me during a time when no one else was saying it, not even myself. Her words, and her utter conviction that I was worthwhile, gave me the strength to finish my English degree cum laude and tackle those first teaching jobs.

Sharon D. Lesikar, Sun City, Texas

The line between public education and private profit blurs once again

It’s disappointing that CPS would shill for Tim Cook and the annual marketing pitch for his Apple computer products (Apple CEO Tim Cook puts himself in Zuckerburg’s shoes, kind of” — March 28). While it is flattering that Apple selected Lane Tech for its roll-out of new educational products, our public schools should not be in the business of helping Apple claim a larger market share of the lucrative educational technology market.

The growing ties between private philanthropy, corporate profits, and private consultants (remember Barbara Byrd Bennett?) and our nation’s public schools have an increasingly corrupting influence over educational policy and funding. Further blurring the line between public and private interests can only undermine the integrity of public schools as a central institutional foundation of American democracy.

James H. Thomas, Hyde Park

Selective school improvements leave excluded asking, “Why not us?”

Chicago Public Sschools and Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the opening of new STEM and IB programs in eight schools around the city. While this is great, it left me wondering how CPS determines which schools get these new programs. Is it based on need? Is it based on schools’ demands? Or is it something more nefarious such as political favors? When it comes to our children, we need to be asking these questions to ensure equity for all CPS students.

My son wakes up at 5 each morning to board the 82 bus up north. And while we are thrilled with our choice for high school, I worry about him traveling so far alone in the mornings and evenings. I would love to see an international baccalaureate program introduced at an Austin high school to benefit the students on the West Side.

CPS should have a clear, transparent process for awarding new programs and other school investments. Wouldn’t it be great if CPS would publish relevant data, allow schools to submit requests for what they wanted, then let the parents and community members decide what they needed?

Instead we have a system where decisions are made behind closed doors, based on who-knows-what, and Austin parents, like me, are left to wonder what it would take to bring some of those improvements to our own schools. Aren’t all CPS children worthy of the same great options and choices? We need a better process and we need more information made available to the public.

Tawana Harris, Austin

Flying the flag once more

Thank you for returning the American flag to the front page.

Steven Pollak, Streamwood