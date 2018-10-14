ENDORSEMENT: Luis Arroyo Jr. for Cook County Board in the 8th District

Neither candidate in the Cook County Board’s 8th District has made an effort to tell voters what he plans to do over the next four years.

Republican challenger Walter Zarnecki, the 35th Ward Republican committeeman, declined to fill out a questionnaire or sit with the Sun-Times Editorial Board for an interview either for the March 20 primary or the Nov. 6 general election.

Incumbent Democrat Luis Arroyo Jr. of Chicago, son of state Rep. Luis Arroyo, didn’t have a primary opponent, but, like Zarnecki, he did not return a questionnaire for the general election. We endorse him without enthusiasm, with the hope he will make an effort to engage the public in his next term.

