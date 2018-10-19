ENDORSEMENT: Martin J. Moylan for Illinois House in the 55th District

Democrat Martin J. Moylan is endorsed for re-election to the Illinois House in the 55th District. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Democrat Martin J. Moylan of Des Plaines has carved out a niche in Springfield by sponsoring sensible gun legislation, including a bill to ban military-style weapons and “bump stocks” that Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed.

Moylan has also championed other issues that benefit middle-class families and working people, such as lowering property taxes and stopping local municipalities from creating “right-to-work” zones that undercut labor rights.

An experienced legislator and on-time mayor and alderman in Des Plaines, Moylan is our pick for a fourth term in the northwest suburban 55th District. He is opposed by Republican Marilyn Smolenski, a first-time candidate who owns a small business that creates clothing for women who are gun enthusiasts.

