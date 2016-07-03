Monday Letters: Fourth of July is a time to celebrate

The Fourth of July gives every American an unparalleled opportunity and reason to rejoice and celebrate. Especially with the myriad challenges that our beleaguered nation faces, we have to understand, insist upon, and resolve to protect our freedoms. Our country, despite many lamentable and embarrassing examples of political divisiveness, compromised and even complete failures of leadership, and ubiquitous violence, still has what it takes to guarantee the freedom of its citizens.

Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black proclaimed more than a half century ago, “We must not be afraid to be free.” That is precisely what Americans fought for centuries ago when striving to gain independence from England. Countless people sacrificed their lives so that we could enjoy the gifts of that independence. We must continue to honor that legacy bequeathed to us.

Independence doesn’t imply isolation from one another or mean that one can do anything one wants; rather, it requires and emphasizes how much we all need each other. Valuing ourselves and others is crucial for our freedom.

In addition to the independence we achieved from England are other freedoms that we all seek and fight for. They were historically and poignantly identified for us by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in his Jan. 6, 1941, State of the Union address to Congress (known as the “Four Freedoms” speech). In it he proclaimed that all people are entitled to the following four freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from fear, and freedom from want.

Norman Rockwell, the legendary artist, memorialized each of these freedoms in his historic paintings in 1943.

Those four freedoms must be preserved and endure. All people are equally entitled to receive the benefits and possibilities inherent in those freedoms.

The delicate and noble experiment of democracy in America these days may be fraught with complications. Please don’t take your freedoms for granted; protect and revere them. We must not abrogate our responsibilities to do so, in order that our beloved democracy will not only succeed, but thrive and prevail.

Happy holiday.

Leon J. Hoffman, Lake View

Not safe



Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being praised by abortion rights activists for being instrumental in striking down recent Texas legislation that would restrict abortions. Ms Ginsburg has been quoted as saying that the abortion procedure is “safe.”

Well, it surely is not “safe” for the baby !

Would Ms Ginsburg be happy if special padding is put on gun triggers so assassins don’t get blisters on their finger when shooting someone ?

Chris Michaels, Park Ridge

Unfolding crisis



The valiant members of the Chicago City Council, in carrying out their duty to promote the general welfare and protect its citizens from harm, have been busy debating several issues. Namely, the regulation of legitimate businesses like Uber, Lyft, Airbnb and the proposed Cubs plaza.

While the debate was raging on over these momentous issues, a crisis and a tragedy was unfolding each and every day in neighborhoods where people are being shot and killed. So much so that the city has earned the title of the “Murder Capital of the Country.”

One would think that the brainpower and creativity found in the Council would lend itself to weighing in on the illegitimate and illegal operations of gangs (criminal enterprises). But, no, not a peep.

It is apparent that no amount of violence and murder in the city will persuade the mayor and Council to admit the obvious: Law enforcement is overwhelmed and unable to curtail the violence.

This was made crystal clear when the police superintendent stated that there is a list of documented and bona fide gang members who will probably either commit a crime or be the victim of one. He went on to say that nothing could be done about these gang members whose homes have been visited to try and save them from themselves, until they are caught committing a crime. In other words this tragedy is to continue unabated. What a sad state of affairs.

I would suggest something different to the superintendent. Stop coddling gangs. Make gang allegiance, unhealthy and uncomfortable. Broadcast the names of the gangs, their leaders and members and the turf they control through the muzzle of a gun. Call them in for questioning as to their activities, their source of income and who are the owners of the cars they use in drive-by shootings. They have shown that they have no qualms about taking a human life. We should have no qualms about making their lives miserable.

Ned L. McCray, Tinley Park