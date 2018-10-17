ENDORSEMENT: Nancy Zettler for Illinois Senate in the 33rd District

If residents of the 33rd District want a state senator who will vigorously pursue causes that matter to them, we recommend Democrat Nancy Zettler of Algonquin. We endorse her over former St. Charles Mayor Donald DeWitte, a Republican who was appointed to this seat in the summer.

Zettler, a retired lawyer, has been particularly strong in fighting for the needs of schoolchildren. In 2006, she played a leading role in helping Community Unit School District 300 — which includes schools in Carpentersville, Algonquin and Hampshire — pass two referenda to pull the district out of a financial crisis. She later lobbied lawmakers to take another look at the tax breaks given to Sears Holdings Corporation in Hoffman Estates — tax dollars that would have benefited schools.

“We need to stop diverting tax dollars to special interests from funds allocated for schools, good roads and first responders,” Zettler wrote in her questionnaire. “We can’t just give these dollars away because politicians in Springfield want to hold on to power and cater to the special interests that fund their campaigns.”

RELATED

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com