NO ENDORSEMENT: Illinois House, 56th District GOP primary

Schaumburg Township District Library Trustee Jillian Rose Bernas should be a familiar face to Republican voters in this district. She challenged Democratic incumbent Michelle Mussman in the 2016 general election and lost by nearly 12 percentage points.

To make it to this year’s November general election against Mussman, Bernas will first have to defeat Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 board member Charlotte “Char” Kegarise in this GOP primary.

Both candidates were invited to participate in our endorsement process. Neither Bernas nor Kegarise responded. No endorsement.

