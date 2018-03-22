Amid nastiness by the NRA, young people keep working on gun violence

High school students from Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood hold crosses with photos of some of the city's victims of gun violence during a walkout to protest gun violence March 14. On the right is a photo of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was gunned down in February. | Martha Irvine/AP

During his campaign for the presidency, Donald Trump more than once asked, “What’s going on in Chicago?”

Chicago, like the rest of the nation — through its young people — is trying to lessen the dangers of walking down the street, sitting in your car or attending school by eliminating some of the most dangerous weapons ever manufactured. And how are these efforts met? By politicians failing to even address the issue. The empty rhetoric repeated over and over in hopes that will be enough to placate people until the gun issue hopefully just goes away.

The NRA continues in its belligerence by referring to the protesting students as socialists. One Fox commentator went so far as to declare that the students were not citizens and therefore had no standing to protest on this issue. Just so we are clear, I refer this commentator to the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It ‘s argued that adults are helping the students in carrying out their protests. And? Are those on the right really going to argue that no members of the NRA are under the influence of the leaders of the organization and that every member arrives at their position on guns through their own thought processes?

“60 Minutes,” in airing a feature of Parkland last Sunday, noted that some of the Parkland students have received death threats as a result of their protest. That alone should provide enough of a reason to have extensive background checks on anyone looking to buy a gun. To threaten a young adult because of their opinion calls into question the mental stability of the one issuing the threat. It appears that many in this country have lost their perspective, their priorities and most of all their humanity.

Daniel Pupo, Orland Park

Why Chicago’s zoos matter

Chicago and Cook County are blessed to have two highly renowned zoos. Lincoln Park Zoo and Brookfield Zoo are nationally and internationally recognized for providing safe and humane habitats for many endangered species and threatened creatures of the wild. These animals are professionally treated with the utmost respect and compassion. Both zoos breed them to secure their future survival. Chicago and Cook County residents have access to these wildlife havens to learn and appreciate the grandeur of these magnificent species. We also have the wondrous Shedd Aquarium that shelters, safeguards and respects the lives of majestic marine mammals and many other aquatic species and exquisite creatures of the sea. We are very fortunate to have these three hospitable and benevolent defenders of wildlife.

Brien Comerford, Glenview