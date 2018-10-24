Lawsuit against Obama Presidential Center jeopardizes South Side progress

It is not clear to us what groups such as Protect Our Parks expect to gain in their efforts to delay the Obama Presidential Center project in Jackson Park. Save an isolated and sadly underutilized piece of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Jackson Park legacy from rebirth? Delay completion of a multi-purpose track that serves school children and South Side sports teams? Save a 6-lane highway at the expense of the safety and tranquility of park users? Deny pride of place to South Side children, knowing that the first African-American president chose their neighborhoods to share his history and support their future? Deny the potential of new jobs, businesses and homes to long-neglected neighborhoods?

The four-year-old OPC bids are history. If anything, they show the independence of the Obamas and the Obama Foundation in combining proposal ideas with four subsequent years of public outreach and engagement, to develop an OPC independent of the National Archives and Records Administration and University of Chicago management, but broadly collaborative with government, institutional, and community partners.

The Obamas selected a design team that includes a creative husband and wife duo with a deep and respectful understanding of Olmsted’s legacy and a South Side, African-American woman architect. Their design intimately focuses on serving people from all socio-economic backgrounds and from all local and global communities, on a site that extensively promotes education and nature, consistent with Olmsted’s original goals. The Jackson Park location creates a hub radiating connectivity and opportunity to South Shore, Woodlawn, Washington Park, and communities further to the south and west.

The Chicago Department of Transportation road reconfigurations anticipate the future population growth of the South Side and create the opportunity for bikers, runners and walkers to traverse the lakefront from South Shore to the northern boundary of Chicago, away from vehicular traffic.

The subpoenaing of the bid documents does little to promote the opposition’s lawsuit. The OPC is a gift that will benefit people in every community, of every class, race and educational background. So we ask again: What does Protect Our Parks gain and Chicago lose?

Mary Anton, South Side Neighbors 4 Hope

Don’t fall for lies, vote

I hope everyone in America takes the time to vote, even vote early. Don’t let Trump and the Republicans scare you with stories about thousands of illegal immigrants coming to take over our nation. We are a nation of immigrants and you are most likely a descendant of one. These are families (women, children, men) seeking sanctuary from violence.

Remember, the Republicans have promised to kill the Affordable Care Act (which mandates insurance coverage of pre-existing health conditions) and take your Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, cutting them to oblivion as promised by Sen. Mitch McConnell. They have not changed their minds or their ways. Their goal is to take away everything they can from the middle class and the poor, seemingly giving it to the wealthy. Trump is promising tax cuts for the middle class before November, although Congress is out of secession until after the election.

They will say anything to get you to vote for a Republican. Don’t fall for their lies.

Scott R. Zuhr, Park Ridge

‘No’ on Burke retention

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke is up for retention on Nov. 6. She needs approval from 60 percent of the voters. I am voting ‘No.’

A good, solid effort was launched in the last election for a referendum to let the people decide if they want to end the unfair practice of gerrymandering in Illinois. She sided with the Democratic majority on the court to keep it off the ballot. A Supreme Court Justice is supposed to be impartial. Anne Burke is not. Vote no on her retention.

Sean Nettle, Homewood