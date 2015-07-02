Opinion: How #LoveCanWin for people of color, in every neighborhood

I’m excited for my LGBT brothers and sisters about the recent Supreme Court victory — the affirmation that in the eyes of the law, love is love. I was honored to participate in the Pride parade this year, which was bursting with the joy of a relieved community.

But my pride and enthusiasm are tempered by the realities that many people of color — gay or straight — face. I was moved by the hashtags ‪#‎LoveWon ‪and #‎LoveWins — but not for the reasons many might think.

During the battle for marriage equality in Illinois, I told my friends in the LGBT community I was proud to fight alongside them, but that the battle would not end with marriage.

OPINION

In my community, too many children lack equality of opportunity. In Illinois, we spend twice as much on school children in the northern suburbs as we spend on school children in my neighborhood. Too many of our citizens live in fear of violence. Too many are unable to find decent paying jobs.

It is tempting to view these problems as beyond our control, part of an entrenched history. But what I take from the events of last week is not that #LoveWon, but that ‪#‎LoveCanWin.

It’s easy to see virtue in fighting overt discrimination. It’s easy to see the harm in discriminating against an African-American’s ability to eat at a restaurant. It’s easy to see that preventing loving same-sex couples from marrying is wrong.

It’s harder to see the forces that have left poor communities in shambles. But until we’re willing to, Love Hasn’t Won. What’s less obvious is the need for uncomfortable conversations about how government and society function — and for whom. But until we do, Love Hasn’t Won.

It’s even more challenging to have an emotionally fraught conversation about race relations. But until we do, Love Hasn’t Won.

It’s heartwrenching to try to fathom the emotions swirling in the hearts of LGBT folks of color this week, as they realized that despite the possibility of marriage, they could be gunned down in their own neighborhood, or be the victim of unjustified police violence — and then posthumously tried and convicted in the court of public opinion. Because Love Hasn’t Won for them.

It’s difficult to talk about prioritizing our resources toward those who need them most in an era when some officials and corporations that have supported marriage equality balk at paying for critical services. But until we do, Love Hasn’t Won.

I’m not asking that we agree about all of these things. I am asking that, following perhaps the single greatest LGBT rights victory, a promise be honored. That promise was made to the officials, ministers and everyday people of color who stood with you.

I hope that in our time of need — and that is fiercely, urgently now — you will stand with us, when it is uncomfortable, when it cuts against your neighborhood or your family. We need you to be willing to risk your careers and your standing in faith communities by speaking out when we take to those same streets and courts and legislatures to fight for equality in jobs, housing, and education.

If we hold this coalition — if we fight for equality in all its forms — then I believe #LoveCanWin.

Christian Mitchell represents the 26th District in the Illinois House of Representatives