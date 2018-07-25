Patti, quit blaming Obama and everyone else — Rod put himself in prison

Patti Blagojevich keeps blaming everyone but her imprisoned husband Rod, as she tries to get Trump to pardon him.

He was found guilty by a jury of his peers, and I haven’t heard him say he was sorry for his crimes. She continues to blame Barack Obama, Robert Mueller, James Comey, and Patrick Fitzgerald but she needs to look in her own backyard. Maybe he should have received a shorter sentence, but the reality of it is, he did the crime. If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

She needs to remember that most, if not all, of Illinois’ Republican congressmen told Trump not to pardon or commute Rod’s sentence. She needs to add them into the mix if she is blaming people.

Gerry Bernson, Tinley Park

Economic devastation

Showing just what a genius our child president is, his administration pledges $12 billion to farmers hurt by his lunatic, temper-tantrum tariff policy. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico is desperately crying out for aid after Hurricane Maria, but the administration lies about the number of people killed in that tragedy and its incompetent response is to give out minimal aid.

All those real Americans, like the farmers, are being devastated economically by Trump’s policies.

What a shocker. Nothing in his past history would indicate that he actually gives a damn about anyone but himself and his own class.

Edward Juillard, Morgan Park

Not our business

Now there is an audio tape of President Trump allegedly talking to his ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, about paying a gold-digger over a sexual encounter. Who cares? There’s nothing illegal about it, and it’s meaningless to his role as president.

Remember Bill Clinton?

It’s not for us to say who Trump had or has sexual encounters with. It’s just between Trump, God and his wife, Melania.

John Moravecek, Naperville

Fit of pique

Out of pique for their having criticized him, President Trump has moved to cancel access to classified information for John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey, Michael Hayden, Andrew McCabe and Susan Rice, all with impeccable credentials. As it happens, it takes more than Trump’s displeasure to do so — things like channels and procedures.

Anyone old enough to remember the Nixon years might recall his similar fixation with critics. His “enemies list” named anyone who dared criticize him, including famous journalists like the late Daniel Schorr. The list finally became a farce, to the point where you were a nobody if you weren’t on it.

We now have yet another self-absorbed president with a similarly fragile ego. People ought to automatically recognize this personality type. Their time in office always seems to end badly. Nixon, under pressure from Watergate, thrashed about to avoid the obvious. Could Trump’s thrashing about be due to similar pressure from the Mueller investigation?

Nixon rode off into the sunset rather than stay and be impeached. We ought to see soon whether lightning strikes twice in the same spot.

Ted Z. Manuel, Hyde Park