Paul Ryan’s knock on Trump exactly what’s wrong with politics

How can Speaker Of The House Paul Ryan stand in front of a nation that overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee for President and say he’s not on board or ready to support a member of his own party? That is the type nonsense primary election voters rebelled against in voting for Trump in the first place. The big-shots in both political parties just don’t get it — that the nation is sick and tired of the status quo! In this election, the electorate will change what the party leaders won’t. Or perhaps new party leaders are in order, as well.



Bob Pritchard, Homer Glen



To all the pouting Republicans who cannot or will not accept Donald Trump as your candidate for president, all I can say is that you had your chance and you failed miserably. The choice is now clear: Hillary Clinton for the next four years or get behind your candidate, Donald Trump, and support him. There are no gray areas here. You blew it when you were afraid to stand up to President Barrack Obama; he played you all like a Steinway piano. Mike Turay, Crete

Two minutes of silence for veterans

In Israel, as read in the Sun-Times last week, there is tradition each year when people stop and stand for two minutes to remember those who were lost in the Holocaust. It reminded me of when America did the same on Veterans Day. If I am not mistaken, at 11 a.m. on every Nov. 11, factory whistles, church bells and air raid sirens sounded for a period of two minutes. Vehicles stopped and the drivers got out. People paused at their work stations. We faced east. Maybe, just maybe, it would not be a bad idea to bring this tradition back to America, to remind all of us of the sacrifices so many have made, and are making, on our behalf. Wayne E. Parthun Berwyn, IL

Lucas Museum no gift

Father Michael Pfleger has called the Lucas Museum “a huge, wonderful gift for Chicago and its children.” Gifts are free and they don’t come with multi-million-dollar price tags. Location issues aside, the city cannot afford this.