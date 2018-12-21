Fairly negotiated settlement could solve pension underfunding

As a longtime union member (private sector), I know the pain of unwarranted sacrifices in contracts, where workers are clearly not to blame. So I am not enthusiastic about a state constitutional amendment to change pension benefits. As Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker has said, those who have contributed for years should get what they are promised. Many state workers do not get Social Security or Medicare and depend solely on these benefits. And Rich Miller (“Arizona-style pension fix won’t work in Illinois,” Dec. 14) is right that there are differences among the states.

However, as a citizen and taxpayer, I have come to see the reasoning for some sort of amendment. Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Senate President John Cullerton have negotiated proposed pension modifications with unions, only to be struck down by the Illinois Supreme Court. As the state Constitution stands, any individual worker can sue for violation of Article 13, even if an agreement is negotiated. So any non-amendment solution will run into a state judicial block.

If an amendment seems to run against the U.S. Constitution, it is worth arguing up to the Supreme Court, even with several years of expense and frustration. With Arizona and other states having similar but different laws, it is necessary that this question be resolved on a national basis.

An amendment must be produced by negotiation and fully equal involvement of the parties affected. Yes, this includes legislators and elected officials of both parties, and union leaders — even after Janus, public sector unions are not going away. It could also include retirees, a retired judge (judicial pensions are protected), other rank-and-file workers and taxpayer advocates. If it works through the federal courts, it would give the parties time to prepare for any outcome. The current uncertainty at least would be eliminated, which will be good for business.

Jeffrey W. Taylor, Irving Park

Right on the money

Phil Kadner’s column on the battle for health care is right on the money. Medicare for All is the only sensible, moral health policy. Given the recent Reuters poll showing over 84 percent of Democrats and 51 percent of Republicans support it, why aren’t all Democratic politicians talking about Medicare for All morning, noon, and night? Could the party be just as captured by corporate health care interests as the GOP?

Micah Uetricht, Logan Square

Audit the big fish

Robert Mueller’s investigation has spent roughly $25 million. In the process he has netted $48 million because Donald Trump’s associates Paul Manafort and Cohen were found to have evaded taxes. The Republicans want the IRS audits to focus on the poor — those earning under $20,000 and receiving the Earned Income Tax Credit. But Mueller’s investigation of some “big fish” again shows it is far more productive to audit the rich.

Lee Knohl, Evanston

Wall isn’t necessary

The wall is really not necessary. By the time it’s completed, nobody would want to come to the U.S. given our current path. We could be just as bad as the countries these migrants are fleeing.

Later, the wall could make it difficult for us to escape!

Tom DeDore, Garfield Ridge