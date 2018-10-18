ENDORSEMENT: Peter Breen for Illinois House in the 48th District

We disagree with Republican Peter Breen on more than a few issues. When it comes to abortion rights, most notably, he is staunchly and quite actively pro-life while this editorial page is strongly pro-choice.

But Illinois faces a host of problems, from ballooning pension fund debt to oppressive property taxes to an exodus of residents, on which Breen has worked with Democrats in an honest attempt to solve. We endorse Breen, an attorney from Lombard, for a third term.

Breen is among those suburban GOP legislators who now back tougher gun restrictions, having listened to their constituents. He supported the gun dealer licensing bill that Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed, and worked with Democratic Rep. Kathleen Willis of Addison on the Firearms Restraining Order Act, which allows guns to be seized from people deemed to be dangers to themselves or others.

Breen also voted for the school funding reform bill that should, in time, make Illinois education funding more equitable. Yes, he voted for the legislation only after lawmakers included a tax credit scholarship program for private schools, a bill sweetener to which we objected. But that’s how politics work — you give to get.

Breen’s Democratic challenger, attorney Terra Costa Howard of Glen Ellyn, a former president of the District 41 School Board, says she would have voted ‘no’ on the bill.

