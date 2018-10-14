ENDORSEMENT: Peter N. Silvestri for Cook County Board in the 9th District

We meet a lot of candidates who say they have ideas about how to generate revenue without raising taxes or how to cut budgets without feeling squeezed. When pressed, most of them can’t clearly define those ideas.

Peter N. Silvestri of Elmwood Park, the Republican incumbent for the Cook County Board of Commissioners in the 9th District, is an exception in that way. For example, he wants the county’s revenue department to explore sponsorships for some agencies.

“Some agencies, such as the hospital, could benefit from, say, the sponsorship of a waiting room,” he wrote in his questionnaire.

Currently, county workers get 13 paid holidays. The county could save millions if that were trimmed back by one, he said. “The county needs the cooperation of the unions for some changes, and for others, such as pension reform, it needs the cooperation of the state. I am committed to working with both,” Silvestri wrote.

Silvestri, the former mayor of Elmwood Park, says he is fiscally conservative and socially moderate. He is endorsed over Democrat Frank L. McPartlin of Elmwood Park.

