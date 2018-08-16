Newspapers are an essential part of our democracy

The front page of the Thursday edition of the Boston Globe newspaper reads "Journalists are Not the Enemy" as it sits for sale in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hundreds of U.S. newspapers joined together and published editorials decrying President Donald Trump's description of the media as the "enemy of the people." (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

In response to your editorial on press freedom: To all of you whose names we know from the bylines, and the many others who make this newspaper happen but whose names we never see, let me just say “thank you.”

I may not always agree with what the paper prints, but I stand with you today and every day.

I am a regular visitor to our congressional representatives, where I see firsthand the impact the paper has on their decisions (whether they like what you write or not). You are not our enemy — you are an essential part of our democracy; the democracy this nation has been founded on.

Whether you’re writing front-page stories, cleaning the newsroom each night, or delivering the paper each morning, I am grateful. Please continue to be the advocate for the people, and of the people.

Sarah Power, Logan Square

Thank you

I just read your editorial on the press and felt compelled to send a note of thank you for the work being done by your staff. The Sun-Times has been a part of my life every morning for as far back as I can remember. Again, thank you.

Janice Mocarski, Irving Park

Trump is doing a great job

Most Americans know that Trump is doing the best job ever for this country, economy, jobs, taxes (I’m getting twice as much back next year), building our military and gaining respect in the world, not like that last president. Newspapers like the Sun-Times are tools of the Democrats and leftists.

Trump is not your nice politician, but a smart businessman. You told us terrible things would happen if Trump was elected president. Instead, wonderful things are happening. Do you understand the difference between objective news and fake news? I don’t think so.

Dan Gierut, Palos Hills

On target



Your Aug. 13 editorial “Chopping of Jackson Park trees related to Obama Center bad form” was both timely and on target.

Not only is the relocation of the existing track/field facility required solely because the proposed Obama Presidential Center will replace the existing facility, and not only is the Obama Foundation actually paying for the replacement work, but the May 17 Plan Commission approval of the Park District proposal to build the replacement facility required the project to wait until after the federal reviews are complete. Those reviews are not scheduled to be complete until next year.

Brenda Nelms and Margaret Schmid,

co-presidents, Jackson Park Watch

Better than tweeting

Donald Trump has had numerous tweets this week about Omarosa. The president of the United States could put his time to better use in other ways — like playing more golf.

Gerald Weisberg, Lake View

Change the behavior

Many groups these days vocally demand in the media a change in police behavior. And, yes, certain boundaries regarding conduct need to be adhered to. But, the big white elephant in the room is this: What about the behavior of all those citizens running around with guns like it’s the Wild West and shooting up the neighborhoods like a video game? Is there not a behavior change required there as well?

Tom Maru, Franklin Park