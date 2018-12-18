Priest sex abuse scandal demands further investigation

Thank you for your article “18 Chicago area Jesuit priests — including Donald McGuire — linked to abuse” on Mondy. However, I challenge the completeness of the list of names provided by the Midwest Jesuit Province.

Their list identifies 65 Jesuits of the approximately 4,000 Jesuits who have served in the province since 1955. That would be 1.6 percent, a remarkably low percentage compared to the 4 percent provided by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops regarding all priests in the United States over comparable period of time. Other studies indicate even higher rates.

Fr. Brian G. Paulson, SJ, the current provincial, has said that the list will be updated, based on an additional review of the records in 2019 by an independent investigative services firm. This further study could be good, provided that in addition to reviewing existing files the investigators publicly invite communication with victims/survivors of sexual abuse by a Jesuit, as well as communication with the public at-large who might have important contextual information.

Moreover, the independent investigators need to review the minutes and notes from meetings over these many years in which sexual abuse by Jesuits might have been discussed.

Perhaps what really is needed is a collaborative investigation by all the attorneys general of the states in which the Jesuit Midwest Province operates. The revelation of the whole and complete truth is critical because without truth there can be no justice, and without justice there will be no healing.

Rev. James Connell, a priest of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Rest in peace, Officers

Say what you will about cops, and many do, they do a job that has many dangers, always just around the corner. The constant drumbeat of violence defines us; it changes a person forever. Police officers try to fight it off, but it takes it’s toll. Nationwide this year, 131 police officers have been killed in the line of duty, and more than 140 have committed suicide. It’s a job that gets little respect but tons of vitriol from all the haters and second-guessers when things go wrong, which is rare. Rest in peace, Officer Conrad Gary and Officer Eduardo Marmolejo. A grateful city mourns your loss.

Bob Angone, retire Chicago police officer, Miramar Beach, FL

Ryan Zinke fit right in

Scandal has finally driven Ryan Zinke out of the Interior Department, but his tenure would have been much shorter in any other administration. Because of his conflicts of interest, he fit right in with this administration.

Frank Palmer, Lincoln Square