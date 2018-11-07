A progressive income tax will send Illinois residents running

I find your Wednesday editorial to be very troubling, and it gets to the core of the issue with Illinois politics. In one sentence you praise J.B. Pritzker for his “agenda,” yet you acknowledge that he has been “been vague on the details.” And you endorsed him how? Why?

Illinoisians are leaving the state in droves. A progressive income tax will only serve to expedite the process, and the high earners will be the fastest to depart. Higher taxes do not fix the core of the state’s problems. True zero-based budgeting, along with tough, detailed spending reviews are where this newly elected leadership needs to focus.

Dave Putlak, Highland Park

To all who stood for democracy, thank you

To all those who voted, and to all those who ran for positions in government. To all those who said “I can and I will.” To all those who chose the ballot box, rather than cowardice acts of violence, to make a statement. To all those who worked tirelessly to make it possible for Americans to vote. To the men and especially to the women. To all of you, thank you. You have brought in the light of hope and determination. And, as the saying goes, keep it going!

Elynne Chaplik-Aleskow, Lakeview

Here comes a tax hike

Now that J.B. Pritzker has been elected governor, I want to thank everyone ahead of time for the tax increase. Because, you know, I didn’t have anything else to do with my own cash that I earned.

Biff Washignton, via Facebook